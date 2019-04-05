

Betdata.io chart of movement on the Betfair exchange

A PB tip in January when he was 65/1

Ladbrokes is reporting this afternoon that the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, is being heavily backed to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and of course Prime Minister. The bookie ascribe this to him dropping hints that he may enter the Tory leadership race which is relatively imminent given the statements by Theresa May about her exit plan. Ladbrokes have his odds now at 12/1 while on Betfair, as can be seen, he’s a 6% chance.

So the top 5 in the betting are Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, Dominic raab, Jeremy Hunt and of course Hancock.

Last week in a an article talking up Hancocks chances on the Spectator’s Coffee House website Ross Clark observed that of all the credible credible candidates he inspires the fewest negative feelings. He ended by saying “Which is why, I sense, he is the best bet for your tenner.”

Back in January I tipped him here when he was 65/1 for next leader and 90/1 for next PM.

Hancock is, of course, an Osborne protégé.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



