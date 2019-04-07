The prominent right wing commentator and strong Brexiter, Peter Oborne, has published an article raising doubts and some powerfil arguments over whether now is the right time to leave.

Among his key points:-

“I was a strong Brexiteer. Now we must swallow our pride and think again

The economic arguments for Brexit have been destroyed by a series of shattering blows

Britain’s departure from the EU will be as great a disaster for our country as the over-mighty unions were in the 1960s and 1970s

When hedge-fund managers and the Communist Party see eye-to-eye on any question, it’s time to be concerned

The UK will be weaker and more isolated

Like almost everybody else I underestimated the importance of the Good Friday Agreement

Phrases such as ‘vassal state’, ’empire’ and ‘supplicant’ do not even remotely characterise our relation with Europe“