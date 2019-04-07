Longstanding Brexiteer, Peter Oborne, says now is not the time to leave the EUApril 7th, 2019
Will this be influential over the next crucial few days?
The prominent right wing commentator and strong Brexiter, Peter Oborne, has published an article raising doubts and some powerfil arguments over whether now is the right time to leave.
Among his key points:-
“I was a strong Brexiteer. Now we must swallow our pride and think again
The economic arguments for Brexit have been destroyed by a series of shattering blows
Britain’s departure from the EU will be as great a disaster for our country as the over-mighty unions were in the 1960s and 1970s
When hedge-fund managers and the Communist Party see eye-to-eye on any question, it’s time to be concerned
The UK will be weaker and more isolated
Like almost everybody else I underestimated the importance of the Good Friday Agreement
Phrases such as ‘vassal state’, ’empire’ and ‘supplicant’ do not even remotely characterise our relation with Europe“
My guess is that his thoughts and the way he has articulated them have the potential of being shared by quite a number of fellow Leavers. They will certainly add to the national dialogue as massive decisions are about to be taken.