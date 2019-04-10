Trick or Treat? Reports that Brexit day moved to Halloween as the French surrenderApril 10th, 2019
BREAKING: EU leaders have agreed a delay to Brexit until 31 October, with a review in June, according to EU diplomats.
Follow live updates here: https://t.co/iRW5ZC1LSF
— Alan McGuinness (@Alan_McGuinness) April 10, 2019
Earlier on this evening it looked like the French were going to ensure a No Deal Brexit on Friday but the rest of the EU bypassed them like the Germans bypassed the Maginot Line in 1940. https://t.co/Y2xCxlceG4
— TSE (@TSEofPB) April 10, 2019
Per EU source. France is isolated. 4 Member states unspecified. Greeks backing long XT to Mar 2020 arguing holding EP elections will be humiliation for Brexiteers…and maybe the beginning of end of Brexit itself.
— Peter Foster (@pmdfoster) April 10, 2019
The resilient Mrs May looking to stay on until 2020, who can blame her when Mark Francois is being tipped to succeed her. https://t.co/H3HplSAlNz
— TSE (@TSEofPB) April 10, 2019
I'm starting to think the Maybot is running on a ZX Spectrum – it has such a limited vocabulary at any one time, which it just keeps repeating in almost random order?
— Prof. Colin Talbot ?gbeng???? (@colinrtalbot) April 10, 2019
Jeremy Hunt: General election would be 'catastrophic' for Tories #Pestonhttps://t.co/ACuunc29H9 pic.twitter.com/ofXbzcNU1s
— ITV News (@itvnews) April 10, 2019