BREAKING: EU leaders have agreed a delay to Brexit until 31 October, with a review in June, according to EU diplomats. Follow live updates here: https://t.co/iRW5ZC1LSF — Alan McGuinness (@Alan_McGuinness) April 10, 2019

Earlier on this evening it looked like the French were going to ensure a No Deal Brexit on Friday but the rest of the EU bypassed them like the Germans bypassed the Maginot Line in 1940. https://t.co/Y2xCxlceG4 — TSE (@TSEofPB) April 10, 2019

Per EU source. France is isolated. 4 Member states unspecified. Greeks backing long XT to Mar 2020 arguing holding EP elections will be humiliation for Brexiteers…and maybe the beginning of end of Brexit itself. — Peter Foster (@pmdfoster) April 10, 2019

The resilient Mrs May looking to stay on until 2020, who can blame her when Mark Francois is being tipped to succeed her. https://t.co/H3HplSAlNz — TSE (@TSEofPB) April 10, 2019

I'm starting to think the Maybot is running on a ZX Spectrum – it has such a limited vocabulary at any one time, which it just keeps repeating in almost random order? — Prof. Colin Talbot ?gbeng???? (@colinrtalbot) April 10, 2019

