On this day exactly two years ago it was Peak Theresa May (and Nick Timothy)April 19th, 2019
On this day two years ago ComRes was just finalising its poll for the S Mirror and the Independent. These were the published figures
CON 50%
LAB 25%
LD 11%
UKIP 7%
SNP 4%
GRN 3%
Two years ago today pic.twitter.com/0hBCC5jVNH
On the betting markets it was a 92% chance that the Tories would win a majority. It got even tighter than that – on the weekend after Tory performance in that year’s local elections the betting chance of the CON majority hit 97%.
Then there was:
The launch of the Tory manifesto (written by Mr. Timothy and not even approved by the cabinet) on May 18th 2017…
Mrs. May’s refusal to take part in a TV debate with Corbyn.
The Dimbleby QuestionTime Special when a nurse whose pay had stood still for eight years was told by the PM “There is no magic money tree”
The exit poll.