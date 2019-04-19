On this day two years ago ComRes was just finalising its poll for the S Mirror and the Independent. These were the published figures

CON 50%

LAB 25%

LD 11%

UKIP 7%

SNP 4%

GRN 3% — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) April 19, 2019

Two years ago today pic.twitter.com/0hBCC5jVNH — Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) April 18, 2019

On the betting markets it was a 92% chance that the Tories would win a majority. It got even tighter than that – on the weekend after Tory performance in that year’s local elections the betting chance of the CON majority hit 97%.

Then there was:

The launch of the Tory manifesto (written by Mr. Timothy and not even approved by the cabinet) on May 18th 2017… Mrs. May’s refusal to take part in a TV debate with Corbyn. The Dimbleby QuestionTime Special when a nurse whose pay had stood still for eight years was told by the PM “There is no magic money tree” The exit poll.

Mike Smithson

