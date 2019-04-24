Sir Graham Brady says the 1922 Committee will ask Theresa May for “clarity” on when she will step down if she cannot get a Brexit deal through parliament. Declines to say whether this means a specific date. — Benjamin Kentish (@BenKentish) April 24, 2019

Journos should be more sceptical about ERG briefings

I don’t know about you but I’m getting a bit tired of all these headlines about Theresa May on the point of being ousted. This started, it will be recalled, last autumn and what amounts to the same has been an almost never-ending source of political “exclusives” since.

Could it be that the source of these s is actually a very small group of the more vociferous hardliners that are associated with the ERG. Surely the media have woken up to fact by now that they do not speak for backbench opinion within the Conservative Party.

Sure Tory MPs are not very happy at the moment but one of the reasons for that is that the ERG group has been so strong in its opposition to Theresa May’s that it has failed to get through the Commons.

The hardline brexiteers have got to accept that the referendum was won by the narrowest of margins and indeed a swing of 1.9% could have produced a different outcome. That meant, surely, that the nation wanted Brexit of some form but of the very softest nature.

People who were betting on Theresa May’s early departure, I’d suggest, are probably not going to win.

Mike Smithson

