What is extraordinary about the coming Euro elections on May 23rd is just how many different parties will be on the ballot papers. The Wikipedia polling table above seeks to include all of them and I don’t think there has been a previous election like this in modern times.

The one thing that makes the coming election different from 2014 is that there will be no simultaneous local elections on the same day. This is the first time this has happened since 2004. Quite what the impact of this is hard to say but looking over there records suggest that having other elections taking place does help turnout.

This election, of course, will be the voting debut for Change UK and of course Nigel Farage’s Brexit party.

A big issue for Labour is what stance it will have on things lie Brexit and the possible second referendum. Will Team Corbyn/Milne manage to hold their pro-Brexit position when the vast majority of party voters are against?

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet