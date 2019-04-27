Wikipiedia table of polling for the May 2014 Euro elections

Lots of polling excitement tonight with surveys showing UKIP with a apparently avery large lead over the Tories and level pegging with LAB when the samples were asked how they would vote in next month’s euro elections.

It all looks a bit gloom and doom for the Tories but if you check back to what was happening at this exact point 5 years ago UKIP were on 38% with the Tories on 18%. Those are far worse figures than what we’ve seen tonight.

Sure the Tories should be concerned but gap behind Farage’s party is less than it was at this stage five years ago.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet