BREAKING: Media Darling Buttigieg Accused of Sexual Assault https://t.co/JDWZx8qmsf — Big League Politics (@bigleaguepol) April 29, 2019

Whatever the veracity his betting odds are going to move out

Given the extraordinary media coverage that Mayor Pete has been getting I had been sort of expecting something like the above Tweet to emerge. Whatever the truth of these allegations I don’t know but it it is part and parcel of political campaigns that things like this do happen.

My guess is that this won’t be fatal but he could become better value in the betting. He’s now down to an 11.9% chance on Betfair for the nomination compared with his peak of 16.4%

At the moment I’m waiting for this to shift outwards.

There’s a great Politico article just out on his media operation and no doubt that will be working on this full time to limit the damage.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet