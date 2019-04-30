There’s widespread confusion on where each party stands

The above chart is from some new polling issued by YouGov this morning which tries to find out how voters view each party’s stance on brexit. Apart from Farage’s Brexit party some of the answers are quite extraordinary and suggest that the parties are not getting over their positions as strongly as they might be.

Taking the Tories first just 37% of those polled thought it was Pro brexit with 24% being anti brexit. You’d expect that gap to be much much wider.Labour is seen as being slightly clearer with 13% thinking it is Pro brexit and 42% anti brexit.

Nigel Farage Brexit party gets the clearest picture with 79% saying it is Pro brexit and 3% saying anti Brexit.

But it is CUK, the party of Conservative and LAB MP defectors who are all anti brexit, which appears to have the most difficult perception problem. Just 38% of those polled thought it was against brexit which given that it is part of the new parties whole rationale suggests that they got a problem on their hands.

As can be seen the chart shows the Lib Dems and the SNP have been much clearer in the positioning and there is far less confusion.

Given that it has been widely suggested that the May 23rd result will be analysed to try to workout a remain leave split then this polling suggests that might be difficult to achieve. I’ve no doubt that it will be referred to in the post May 23rd aftermath.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet