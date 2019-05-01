NEW: @georgegalloway tells me that he has approached @Nigel_Farage directly to say he wants to stand in Peterborough by-election for his Brexit Party. But if not selected, he could stand as an independent. — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) May 1, 2019

Whoever he stands for Galloway will be a formidable opponent

This could be tricky for Farage because Galloway is no slouch when it comes to by-elections and has a far better record here than the Brexit Party leader.

In 2012 in Bradford West he was 33/1 in the betting when he put himself forward in the rock solid safe Labour seat. Even on the day you could have got him at 4/1. As it turned out Galloway took the seat with 55% of the vote way ahead of the Labour candidate on 25%.

Whatever the huge backing in for Peterborough recall petition announced earlier this evening is going to change the way we look at this new way of unseating an MP. Just under 28% of electors signed the petition which overshot the 10% threshold by some margin.

