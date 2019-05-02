« If winning the Euro elections had been a good general election predictor William Hague would have become Prime Minister in 2001
h1

All the signs are that turnout is down markedly

May 2nd, 2019

My quickie Twitter survey

Earlier this evening I tweeted to ask is people had any sense of what turnout has been like in the locals. My feeling from telling in Bedford is that it is down by quite a bit.

These are some of the replies:-


Comments by