All the signs are that turnout is down markedlyMay 2nd, 2019
My quickie Twitter survey
Earlier this evening I tweeted to ask is people had any sense of what turnout has been like in the locals. My feeling from telling in Bedford is that it is down by quite a bit.
These are some of the replies:-
Seems low here in Bath.
— Hal Westergaard (@hal_westergaard) May 2, 2019
very low here in Three Rivers
— norman marsh (@viewfrommyshed) May 2, 2019
Steady in Fulwood, Sheffield at 1500. Suspect a better gage of turnout will be after 1700?
— Matt Rake (@MatthewRake) May 2, 2019
Tracey has been running the polling station in Brandeston for years, and can predict turn-out here almost to the voter. I turned up at 10am and I was no.12 through the doors. Tracey told me she was 'very worried' about turn-out. We reckon it will be less than 30%.
— Peter Thurlow (@PeterThurlow) May 2, 2019
From the numbers I've seen in my ward of Grassmoor it looks like it's down by over half. That's in North East Derbyshire District btw
— Josh Broadhurst (@BroadhurstJosh) May 2, 2019
About average for local election in my ward in Leeds according to the presiding officers in 5 of the 7 stations at lunch. Low at other 2. Just about to go and check the after work numbers.
— Angelo Basu for Weetwood (@botzarelli) May 2, 2019