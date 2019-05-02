My quickie Twitter survey

Earlier this evening I tweeted to ask is people had any sense of what turnout has been like in the locals. My feeling from telling in Bedford is that it is down by quite a bit.

These are some of the replies:-

Seems low here in Bath. — Hal Westergaard (@hal_westergaard) May 2, 2019

very low here in Three Rivers — norman marsh (@viewfrommyshed) May 2, 2019

Steady in Fulwood, Sheffield at 1500. Suspect a better gage of turnout will be after 1700? — Matt Rake (@MatthewRake) May 2, 2019

Tracey has been running the polling station in Brandeston for years, and can predict turn-out here almost to the voter. I turned up at 10am and I was no.12 through the doors. Tracey told me she was 'very worried' about turn-out. We reckon it will be less than 30%. — Peter Thurlow (@PeterThurlow) May 2, 2019

From the numbers I've seen in my ward of Grassmoor it looks like it's down by over half. That's in North East Derbyshire District btw — Josh Broadhurst (@BroadhurstJosh) May 2, 2019

About average for local election in my ward in Leeds according to the presiding officers in 5 of the 7 stations at lunch. Low at other 2. Just about to go and check the after work numbers. — Angelo Basu for Weetwood (@botzarelli) May 2, 2019



