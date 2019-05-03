Latest BBC scorecard pic.twitter.com/oteY2GR3QP — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 3, 2019

Because the majority of results will be not Known until perhaps mid-afternoon it is hard to draw conclusions so far on this year’s local election results. The councils that have counted overnight have been more in the north of England where Labour has been struggling more than in the south.

The Lib Dems have been making a number of gains but their best prospects will be in the councils that are counting during the daytime.



