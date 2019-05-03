« Local election night – the results trickle in with the LDs and Greens gainers in vote terms
LDs the main gainers but there are a lot more results to come

May 3rd, 2019

Because the majority of results will be not Known until perhaps mid-afternoon it is hard to draw conclusions so far on this year’s local election results. The councils that have counted overnight have been more in the north of England where Labour has been struggling more than in the south.

The Lib Dems have been making a number of gains but their best prospects will be in the councils that are counting during the daytime.

 

 


