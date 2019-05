The counts start this morning in thousands of more seats

In many ways this is all going to what had been expected. Rallings and Thrasher had predicted 400 LD gains while Tory elections expert, Lord Hayward, had put it at 500. We’ll have to see how this goes.

A key measure will be the national equivalent vote share projection which will probably come out in the coming days.

Mike Smithson

