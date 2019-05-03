« The LDs – putting the coalition years behind them
The Tories and LDs doing better than the polls on the Projected National Vote Share

May 3rd, 2019

Corbyn’s LAB doing worse than EdM’s party four years ago

The local results are coming in thick and fast and the LDs have just ABOUT achieved the 500 gain projection that Tory analyst, Lord Hayward, predicted at the weekend. The total will change as further councilS complete their counts.

Looking at the big picture the main surprise has been how poorly LAB has performed in a set of elections when the Tories could lose a thousand seats. That the red team has not made progress should be a cause for concern.

Clearly Brexit is a factor but there is also the LAB leader, Mr. Corbyn who only six weeks recorded recorded the worst Ipsos-MORI satisfaction rating for an opposition leader that it has ever found.

