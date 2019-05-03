BBC Projected National Share of the vote (PNS) for the 2019 local elections:

Con 28

Lab 28

LD 19

Others 25 Only the second time all parties under 30%. Best Lib Dem share since 2010. pic.twitter.com/YINiVH3L8G — Steve Fisher (@StephenDFisher) May 3, 2019

Latest BBC Scorecard pic.twitter.com/Faq93AQEDB — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 3, 2019

Corbyn’s LAB doing worse than EdM’s party four years ago

The local results are coming in thick and fast and the LDs have just ABOUT achieved the 500 gain projection that Tory analyst, Lord Hayward, predicted at the weekend. The total will change as further councilS complete their counts.

Looking at the big picture the main surprise has been how poorly LAB has performed in a set of elections when the Tories could lose a thousand seats. That the red team has not made progress should be a cause for concern.

Clearly Brexit is a factor but there is also the LAB leader, Mr. Corbyn who only six weeks recorded recorded the worst Ipsos-MORI satisfaction rating for an opposition leader that it has ever found.

Mike Smithson

