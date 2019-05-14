A guest slot by The Golden Aspie

With the local elections just gone, and the European Elections next week, we are starting to see a ‘paradigm shift’ in our political landscape. The Conservatives, are deeply fratricidal, on who should lead them after the inevitability of Theresa’s May departure, and what version of Conservatism, they should follow. Labour are similarly divided, although the chasm is between the Leadership on the one side, and the PLP and Members, on the other side, as well as the ‘Leave’ North and ‘Remain’ South, regarding Jeremy Corbyn’s approach towards Brexit. Not withstanding this, we only know that one main party leadership election, is going to take place currently this year, and that is for the leadership of the Liberal Democrats.

The Liberal Democrat Leadership Election will take place, after the party has had its best showing at a local election ever with 704 net gains; likely gains at the European Elections, after only getting 1 seat, in the 2014 European Elections, when in coalition, with the Conservatives; a possible by-election in Brecon and Radnor, if the petition against Chris Davies, is successful. The new party leader, will definitely inherit, a party stronger, than when Vince Cable became leader after Tim Farron, in 2017.

The Rubicon Question for any New Leader of the Liberal Democrats, is how to handle Change UK (CHUK) or the TIGers. Do they offer CHUK, an electoral alliance, as in 1981, when the Social Democrat Party and Liberal Party, formed an alliance due to the brutal nature of our electoral system of First Past The Post? Or do they destroy them, as the TIGers set out to do to them in a memo sent out but have failed to do so. One key thing is, that the Liberal Democrat Leadership Election, is done under Single Transferable Vote, so second preferences could be vital, to get over the magic mark of 50% + 1.

Let us look at three main potential contenders for the Liberal Democrat leadership, and their positions on a potential alliance with CHUK/TIGers:

Jo Swinson – 1/2 with Ladbrokes

Jo Swinson, is currently, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats, and the Foreign Affairs Spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats. Jo Swinson, is the most pluralist of the potential Leadership Candidates, open to an alliance with CHUK. This has been seen with her, sharing a platform, at the Spring Lib Dem Conference in March, with Anna Soubry and sharing a Facebook ‘Cup of Tea’ discussion, with Heidi Allen.

These events discussed how, British Politics needs to be fixed, and how we need to see consensual politics, replace adversarial politics. One will note with Soubry’s case, served in the Coalition, with Swinson. One could argue that Personalities between the various alliance parties, matters as well. Heidi Allen has also noted on Twitter, the strong relationship, she has with Swinson.

Swinson has also not ruled out joining another Coalition, despite the Party being electorally burned for its Coalition with the Conservatives between 2010 – 2015. Swinson, therefore, is the most likely of the candidates, in offering an electoral alliance to CHUK.

Strategically, as well, she knows that the electoral system punishes smaller parties, therefore, she knows it is important for the LD’s and CHUK, to be part of an alliance for the General Election. You can infer from her speeches, from recent weeks, that she is prepared to have conversations with CHUK, regarding an electoral arrangement and potential realignment. This if she is elected as LD leader, as she talks about a need for ‘co-operation’ between Remain Parties. It also seems that CHUK, may also well prefer her to be the next leader of the LD’s.

Ed Davey – 8/1 with Ladbrokes

Ed Davey, is currently, Home Affairs Spokesperson of the Party. Ed Davey, is unlikely, to win the leadership of the Party, but his second preferences could well decide, who does win the leadership. Therefore, his position towards CHUK, needs to be looked at, as one of the other candidates, may need to pivot towards his position on CHUK, to get second preferences off Davey.

Davey has been the most tribal towards CHUK, compared to the dovish attitude of Swinson. After the memo by CHUK was leaked, Davey accused CHUK of being superficial and not ‘actually put into practice what they espouse’. However, this was before the LD’s local election success, which has certainly changed the relationship outlook between CHUK and LD’s. Davey, although, has pushing the mantra, that the LD’s are the best remain party, more vigorously than Swinson, during the Euros

But Davey’s position, shows that if there is going to be an alliance or political realignment between CHUK and LD’s, it will be from a position of strength. Or even an assimilation of CHUK, into the LD’s as David Herdson, has said in an earlier article.

As mentioned before in this article, Davey is unlikely to win the leadership election, but the next leadership contender, may need to pivot towards his position, to win it. Therefore, Davey has potential leverage on, who could win the leadership.

Layla Moran – 9/4 with Ladbrokes

Layla Moran, is currently, Education Spokesperson of the Party. Moran is seen as the fresh voice of the party, and not tainted with the Coalition, unlike Swinson and Davey. Moran’s position on CHUK, is more nuanced than Swinson’s or Davey’s, although she is open to pluralist politics, as seen in encouraging local LD’s, and Greens, to work together, in Oxfordshire, where she is an MP.

Moran advocates pluralist politics like Swinson, but her position on working with CHUK, is less clear than Swinson’s. Moran has shown regret at a Remain Alliance, not being formed for the Euros. What is less clear, is whether this was more of regret, not working with the Greens more, or CHUK, or both. The fact that she has retweeted a tweet, from Julie Girling, a former Conservative MEP, who was going to run for CHUK, who has now to vote LD, in Euros.

This could be interpreted in a number of ways, it can be seen as a bow across the rudders of CHUK, or it can be seen as realism in practice, in that the LD’s will probably outpoll CHUK. Moran will need to be clear, in where she stands, in terms of an electoral alliance with CHUK, as we head possibly to a Spanish Political Scenario, of having four roughly equal political parties in the polls, in the shape of CON, LAB, BREX and LD/CHUK.

Moran is unlikely to win the leadership on the first ballot, unlike Swinson, who possibly could. This means Moran, will need to cultivate Davey’s voters to put her as second preference, which may mean a need to be more tribal towards CHUK. Is she prepared to do this, to be leader of the LD’s at the cost of potential realignment or is she prepared to sacrifice the chance to be leader of the LD’s, to allow political realignment, to happen under Swinson’s leadership?

This is only a question, which Moran, can answer and a question, which will get answered over the summer.

Conclusion

The Liberal Democrat Leadership Election, will take on more of a political dimension, in terms who become Leader. This is because the LD’s could be a ‘kingmaker’ in the next General Election, and this is more likely to happen if they work in alliance with CHUK, and to a smaller extent, The Greens. Therefore, who they are likely to elect, is going to need to know about the workings of Government, and working collaboratively, with other political parties.

This rules out Moran, as she has not been in Government, and her inexperience will be a negative, given the ‘paradigm shift’ of British Politics, at the moment. This does not mean that a joint Moran/Davey ticket, could not succeed. Nonetheless, knowing the majority of LD members, believe in pluralist politics, a tribal attitude towards CHUK, could turn off some LD members, from voting such a ticket.

This leaves Swinson, as the only viable contender to be Leader of the Party, under such circumstances. Swinson sees the bigger picture, of the current undercurrent within British Politics, and is prepared to reach out to others, such as CHUK, on issues such as Brexit and Electoral Reform. She has also got experience of being a Minister in Coalition, in which CHUK leaders, will not have (bar Soubry) and this must be seen as a positive. Experience and Pluralism, will be two key things for the next LD leader, and Swinson has both in abundance. But I would not rate, Swinson, as 75% chance, as suggested by the betting odds. I would say, 60-65% would be a fairer description, for Swinson getting the leadership.

The Golden Aspie

NB: We are likely to know, how such an alliance is likely to work between the LD’s and CHUK, fairly soon. It is likely that any CHUK MEPs will be joining the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats Europe Group which the LD’s are already part of. The LD’s will have been consulted on this, and it will be interesting to read the reaction of the LD leadership to this. This could be the foresight, which all of those who are politically homeless in the middle, may start to foresee a new alliance happening nationally, as well, as transnationally.



