What is very marked is the high level of variation between the firm’s most recent surveys.

Change UK are recorded as being in a range of 2-6% The Brexit Party from 26% to 34% LDs from 11% to 19% GRN from 6% to 11%

The Tories are in a much narrower range of 10% to 15%.

The possibly outlying figures from BMG might be down to the fact that in its poll the Euros voting intention was put first. With the others it was after the Westminster question.

Whatever the big picture is the Brexit party looking strong with both the LDs and Greens moving up

Update Latest Ipsos-MORI

This poll is terrible for the PM, and horribly timed as she starts her meeting with the 1922 Committee executive in just 10 minutes time. Con 25% (from 38% in March)

Lab 27 (34)

Brexit Party 16 (1)

LD 15 (8)

Green 7 (4)

Ukip (3 (7)

Change UK 2 (2)@IpsosMORI @EveningStandard — Joe Murphy (@JoeMurphyLondon) May 16, 2019

Mike Smithson

