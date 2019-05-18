New New @ComRes Euro voting intention for S Mirror / S Express finds CON on 9% seven points behind the LDs

Brexit P 31% (+4)

Lab 23% (-2)

LD 16% (+2)

Con 9% (-4)

Grn 9% (-)

CUK 4% (-2)

SNP 4% (+1)

UKIP 2% (-1)

PC 1% (-) — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 18, 2019

YouGov/Datapraxis poll for the Euros Best for Britain/Hope Not Hate puts LDs in second place with the Tories on fifth

BREX 34

LD 17

LAB 15

GRE 11

CON 9

CHUK 4

UKIP 3

SNP 3

PC 1

Other 3 Sample size 9,260 polled, Fieldwork May 8-17 — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 18, 2019

In London the LDs have 3% lead

New large sample YouGov poll finds the LDs heading to be top party on votes in London pic.twitter.com/ywT4oRmLD4 — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 18, 2019

LAB panics as polling finds LDs now choice of Remain voters for the Euroshttps://t.co/GANVJk9tbh — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 18, 2019



