The latest Euro polls find BRX reinforcing its position with the LDs starting to nudge LAB out of second placeMay 18th, 2019
New New @ComRes Euro voting intention for S Mirror / S Express finds CON on 9% seven points behind the LDs
Brexit P 31% (+4)
Lab 23% (-2)
LD 16% (+2)
Con 9% (-4)
Grn 9% (-)
CUK 4% (-2)
SNP 4% (+1)
UKIP 2% (-1)
PC 1% (-)
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 18, 2019
YouGov/Datapraxis poll for the Euros Best for Britain/Hope Not Hate puts LDs in second place with the Tories on fifth
BREX 34
LD 17
LAB 15
GRE 11
CON 9
CHUK 4
UKIP 3
SNP 3
PC 1
Other 3
Sample size 9,260 polled, Fieldwork May 8-17
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 18, 2019
In London the LDs have 3% lead
New large sample YouGov poll finds the LDs heading to be top party on votes in London pic.twitter.com/ywT4oRmLD4
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 18, 2019
LAB panics as polling finds LDs now choice of Remain voters for the Euroshttps://t.co/GANVJk9tbh
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 18, 2019