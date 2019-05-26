The Tories get wiped out in the East Midlands, Yorkshire & The Humber, The South West, and WalesMay 26th, 2019
EAST MIDLANDS DECLARED
Results so far:
BXP: 21 (+21)
LDM: 10 (+10)
LAB: 7 (-6)
GRN: 5 (+2)
CON: 2 (-12)
PLC: 1 (=)
UKIP: 0 (-15)
Changes w/ 2014 #EP2019 pic.twitter.com/NDcG4XlFiy
— Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) May 26, 2019
South West, vote share:
Brex: 36.7% (+36.7)
LDem: 23.1% (+12.4)
Grn: 18.1% (+7.0)
Con: 8.7% (-20.2)
Lab: 6.5% (-7.2)
UKIP: 3.2% (-29.1)
ChUK: 2.8% (+2.8)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 26, 2019
Yorkshire & Humber, vote share:
Brex: 36.5% (+36.5)
Lab: 16.3% (-13.0)
LDem: 15.5% (+9.2)
Grn: 13.0% (+5.1)
Con: 7.2% (-12.0)
UKIP: 4.4% (-26.7)
York: 3.9% (+2.4)
ChUK: 2.3% (+2.3)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 26, 2019
West Midlands, vote share:
Brex: 37.7% (+37.7)
Lab: 16.9% (-9.8)
LDem: 16.3% (+10.7)
Grn: 10.7% (+5.4)
Con: 10.0% (-14.3)
UKIP: 5.0% (-26.5)
ChUK: 3.4% (+3.4)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 26, 2019
Wales, vote share:
Brex: 32.5% (+32.5)
PC: 19.6% (+4.3)
Lab: 15.3% (-12.8)
LDem: 13.6% (+9.7)
Con: 6.5% (-10.9)
Grn: 6.3% (+1.8)
UKIP: 3.3% (-24.3)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 26, 2019
Labour has achieved its stated objective in this election of bringing the country together. No matter where you look – Scotland, Wales, Northern England, Midlands. Eastern England, London – Britain has said no to Labour's equivocation on Brexit. One Nation, One Message.
— Patrick Wintour (@patrickwintour) May 26, 2019
These results are basically terrible news for anyone hoping to avoid a culture war, or to pass any kind of compromise.
The country is still *roughly* within a few points of 50/50 on Brexit. But it's looking dead-against compromise on it, by quite some margin (about 2/3+).
— James Ball (@jamesrbuk) May 26, 2019
What does that mean? Whatever *any* government does next, at least a third of the country is going to be livid.
That is…extremely not good.
— James Ball (@jamesrbuk) May 26, 2019