Labour has achieved its stated objective in this election of bringing the country together. No matter where you look – Scotland, Wales, Northern England, Midlands. Eastern England, London – Britain has said no to Labour's equivocation on Brexit. One Nation, One Message.

These results are basically terrible news for anyone hoping to avoid a culture war, or to pass any kind of compromise.

The country is still *roughly* within a few points of 50/50 on Brexit. But it's looking dead-against compromise on it, by quite some margin (about 2/3+).

— James Ball (@jamesrbuk) May 26, 2019