East of England, vote share: Brex: 37.8% (+37.8)

LDem: 22.6% (+15.7)

Grn: 12.7% (+4.2)

Con: 10.2% (-18.2)

Lab: 8.7% (-8.6)

ChUK: 3.7% (+3.7)

UKIP: 3.4% (-31.1) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 26, 2019

There are just over 100,000 Labour Party members in London, which is 20% of Labour’s total London vote. pic.twitter.com/PWEtJI72hC — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) May 26, 2019

Lib Dems get a huge symbolic win in Corbyn's Islington https://t.co/d9Djsm968N — Adam Payne (@adampayne26) May 26, 2019

The Conservatives are on course to win their lowest share of the vote in any nationwide election since 1832. #EP2019 — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) May 26, 2019

The Conservatives are currently on a higher vote share in Scotland than in England#EP2019 — Matt Singh (@MattSingh_) May 26, 2019

BREAKING: Everyone will interpret the European Election results according to their existing preconceptions and prejudices. — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) May 26, 2019

So the Tories that voted Leave in 2016 probably voted to destroy the Union and the Tory party. Take a bow. — TSE (@TSEofPB) May 26, 2019

