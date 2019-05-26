The Tories wiped out in London as Mike Smithson wins his bet on the Lib Dems winning LondonMay 26th, 2019
East of England, vote share:
Brex: 37.8% (+37.8)
LDem: 22.6% (+15.7)
Grn: 12.7% (+4.2)
Con: 10.2% (-18.2)
Lab: 8.7% (-8.6)
ChUK: 3.7% (+3.7)
UKIP: 3.4% (-31.1)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 26, 2019
There are just over 100,000 Labour Party members in London, which is 20% of Labour’s total London vote. pic.twitter.com/PWEtJI72hC
— Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) May 26, 2019
Lib Dems get a huge symbolic win in Corbyn's Islington https://t.co/d9Djsm968N
— Adam Payne (@adampayne26) May 26, 2019
The Conservatives are on course to win their lowest share of the vote in any nationwide election since 1832. #EP2019
— George Eaton (@georgeeaton) May 26, 2019
The Conservatives are currently on a higher vote share in Scotland than in England#EP2019
— Matt Singh (@MattSingh_) May 26, 2019
BREAKING: Everyone will interpret the European Election results according to their existing preconceptions and prejudices.
— Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) May 26, 2019
So the Tories that voted Leave in 2016 probably voted to destroy the Union and the Tory party.
Take a bow.
— TSE (@TSEofPB) May 26, 2019