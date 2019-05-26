D'Hondt rush to judgment on the Euros results. You shouldn't read too much into an election with a turnout of circa 40%. Plus votes rather than seats matter in the grand scheme of things, especially under D'Hondt. — TSE (@TSEofPB) May 26, 2019

Early days. But these results are turning into Corbyn's biggest nightmare. Northern Labour voters turning to Brexit Party. London and Southern Labour voters turning to Lib Dems. By appealing to everyone he's appealed to no-one. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) May 26, 2019

Hearing that Labour came 6th – yes 6th – in Edinburgh. — John Ruddy (@jruddy99) May 26, 2019

In Cardiff – which voted strongly for Remain – the @PlaidBrexit have come first. And @WelshLabour who hold all four seats for @HouseofCommons and @AssemblyWales are in fourth place in the city. https://t.co/iUhJYWxGMr — Roger Awan-Scully (@roger_scully) May 26, 2019

Just remember Labour hold every Sheffield seat, some of them with mahoosive majorities. https://t.co/FW2eb3FS8X — TSE (@TSEofPB) May 26, 2019

I've been calling this for a while, Boris to lose his seat at the next general election. https://t.co/sF2lpzUAHk — TSE (@TSEofPB) May 26, 2019

TSE



