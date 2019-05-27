« The Tories get wiped out in the East Midlands, Yorkshire & The Humber, The South West, and Wales
The overnight figures don’t look good for many of the pollsters

May 27th, 2019


We’ve now got all the regional results in England and Wales with Scotland to be finalised and the Northern Ireland county to take place in the morning.

The numbers in the BBC table above speak for themselves. In a later post we’ll look in detail at how the final polls did against the outcome but it is clear that those pollsters that had LAB in the low or mid-20s haven’t come out of this well.

Now I must work out how much I’ve won!

