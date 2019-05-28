The Campbell expulsion from LAB – the ramifications continueMay 28th, 2019
I’ve witnessed Kate Hoey share a stage with Nigel Farage, in front of an image mocking Jeremy Corbyn.
Accross the street on another stage was Tommeh Robnson.
Kate Hoey is still a labour member.
Alastair Campbell has been expelled today.
— Ali. ? (@ali__samson) May 28, 2019
I bet several Labour MPs quietly voted Lib Dem too, just as many Conservative MPs voted for the Brexit Party last Thursday. https://t.co/ju2nU78z2F
— Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) May 28, 2019
In what isn’t coincidental timing, Alastair Campbell is expelled from Labour https://t.co/IeIsX3z4sq
— John McTernan (@johnmcternan) May 28, 2019