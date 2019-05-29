There have now been two working days since TMay announced her exit programme and there has been quite a lot of movement on the Betfair exchange where £0.75m has been gambled in the past week.

The big change as can be seen in the chart is the growing support for Michael Gove who has replaced Raab as second favourite.

All sort of new betting mark with 12 CON MPs now having declared themselves as runners.

Unless there is any whittling down between now and the MP ballot stage there could be several days of MP voting as one contender then another fails to make the split.

Mike Smithson

