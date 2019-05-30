Question for ?@UKLabour? – are you planning on expelling nearly half the membership? pic.twitter.com/I3z6ZOpF59 — Marcus A. Roberts (@marcusaroberts) May 30, 2019

Putting Alastair Campbell into context

I find the above polling of LAB ,members really quite remarkable and shows the huge difficulty the leadership has pursuing its Brexit agenda which is alien to a large part of the membership base. That in a major election fewer than half the membership voted for the party says an enormous amount about the challenges facing the party.

This doesn’t come as a surprise. I personally know LAB members and activists who did exactly the same in the Euros.

YouGov, it should be said, has built up a good reputation with its surveys of the various parties membership.

No doubt this will be used to further ratchet up the pressure on Milne and Corbyn.

Mike Smithson

