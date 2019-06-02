I am running to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister – go to https://t.co/MShWaI9qmR to join the journey of national renewal. #BackSamsPlan pic.twitter.com/7mVkytZAm6 — Sam Gyimah MP (@SamGyimah) June 2, 2019

Sam Gyimah might end up feeling like a bacon eater in a vegan restaurant if he thinks backing a people’s vote will help him in the Tory leadership contest. https://t.co/PqYLtPRdDV — TSE – Let’s talk about the joy of six ?????? (@TSEofPB) June 2, 2019

But like Rory Stewart I think Sam Gyimah might be focussing on winning the Tory leadership contest after this one. There's a reason why a committed Leaver like Gove is desperate to avoid a No Deal Brexit. https://t.co/pVgv0oy5p6 — TSE – Let’s talk about the joy of six ?????? (@TSEofPB) June 2, 2019

I am not running. But at this rate, I may have the casting vote. https://t.co/Ggwajm86FU — Greg Hands (@GregHands) June 2, 2019

I’ve asked Shadsy to put up a market on the number of candidates on the ballot paper in the first round of the MPs section of the Tory leadership contest which he’s currently considering.

If there’s as many as the declared candidates on the ballot paper as well as the few yet to declare, like Steve Baker and Penny Mordaunt, we could see a few unexpected eliminations in the earlier rounds.

My own expectation is that all those planning to stand will do so but will probably drop out if they receive an underwhelming number of votes in the first and second rounds of voting.

TSE



