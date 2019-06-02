« The three post Euros polls have had three different parties in the lead
Andy Warhol was wrong, in the future everyone will stand to be Tory leader

June 2nd, 2019

I’ve asked Shadsy to put up a market on the number of candidates on the ballot paper in the first round of the MPs section of the Tory leadership contest which he’s currently considering.

If there’s as many as the declared candidates on the ballot paper as well as the few yet to declare, like Steve Baker and Penny Mordaunt, we could see a few unexpected eliminations in the earlier rounds.

My own expectation is that all those planning to stand will do so but will probably drop out if they receive an underwhelming number of votes in the first and second rounds of voting.

