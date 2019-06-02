In the past couple of days there have been three Westminster voting intention polls from different firms each with a different party in the lead. This is unprecedented. Here's Deltapoll https://t.co/nsMGtujNI8 — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) June 2, 2019

Opinium has BXP ahead with the LDs in 4th. In its final Euros poll Opinium had the highest rating of any firm for BXP – 38% against the 31% that they actually got. It had the LDs on 15% 5 below the actual https://t.co/xylB5tPtt5 — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) June 1, 2019

How all but one of the pollsters overstated LAB at the Euros some of them having final polls with the party 10%+ more than they actually got pic.twitter.com/GQpQab9OJu — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) June 1, 2019



