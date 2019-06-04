« This seems like a good way to get a 20% return in around a month or so
h1

The Trump buzzword bingo market

June 4th, 2019

What will Trump say in his press conference today?

Because of my consistent record in these buzzword bingo markets I view these markets as my contribution to the Christmas bonus fund for Shadsy even before we consider that someone as volatile and rambling as Donald Trump is the focus of this market.

If I was forced to choose I’d back Fake News and Witch Hunt, two subjects dear to Trump’s heart. One of his tweets yesterday upon his arrival in the UK was about Fake News, so it is something that is on his mind. There are more options in this market if you click on the Ladbrokes tweet, the tweet by Ladbrokes only show the top options.

But if you can spot any value let me know in the comments of this thread.

TSE


Comments by