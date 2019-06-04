Donald Trump is 3/1 to mention "Liverpool" during his press conference tomorrow.

Anything else we should add to the Buzzword Bingo list?https://t.co/7uuzMAdMxE pic.twitter.com/4P6QlWo49Y — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) June 3, 2019

What will Trump say in his press conference today?

Because of my consistent record in these buzzword bingo markets I view these markets as my contribution to the Christmas bonus fund for Shadsy even before we consider that someone as volatile and rambling as Donald Trump is the focus of this market.

If I was forced to choose I’d back Fake News and Witch Hunt, two subjects dear to Trump’s heart. One of his tweets yesterday upon his arrival in the UK was about Fake News, so it is something that is on his mind. There are more options in this market if you click on the Ladbrokes tweet, the tweet by Ladbrokes only show the top options.

But if you can spot any value let me know in the comments of this thread.

Just arrived in the United Kingdom. The only problem is that @CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

TSE



