Here were the Next Prime Minister odds immediately after Theresa May took over in July 2016. pic.twitter.com/BXALM3ZKv0 — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) June 4, 2019

I found this tweet illuminating and amusing. Only three of the eleven on that list are likely to succeed Mrs May, four if you include Corbyn.

The most amusing thing is the enduring mystery about David Miliband’s price when it comes to these type of markets. He was the same odds as Michael Gove and Sajid Javid despite not being an MP which is the definitive proof that betting markets can be wrong at times.

Perhaps once cold fusion has been become a reality scientists will then try and explain the mystery of David Miliband’s price in these markets.

TSE



