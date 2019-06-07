« The Peterborough Chronicle. About that by-election
Some analysis of the Tory leadership race and why the hardline No Deal Brexiteers might end up struggling in the MP stage of voting

June 7th, 2019

This analysis is great and as the final tweet implies bad news for the No Deal candidates. Of course this is on the assumption that everyone who has declared publicly actually does vote that way, that might turn out to be a heroic assumption.

H/T to Richard Nabavi for alerting me to these figures.

TSE


