The problem for Gove isn't that that this a law an order issue. It's a class issue. "One rule for them, one rule for you and me". And at the moment, I don't see how he neutralises it. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) June 9, 2019

This is what I was talking about. And if it turns out to be true, I don't actually see how Gove stays in the race. https://t.co/ZxhaYbHnB3 — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) June 9, 2019

Sajid Javid tacitly goes for Michael Gove on @SophyRidgeSky 'Anyone who takes Class A drugs that come from Columbia to Chelsea needs to think about the number of lives destroyed along the way 'They should be thinking about the impact they're having, especially on children' — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) June 9, 2019

Well cocaine not opium but it looks like Gove has blown it. https://t.co/1t5k7BZis0 — TSE – Let’s talk about the joy of six ?????? (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2019

WATCH: Barry Gardiner says that if Michael Gove can be forgiven for using Class A drugs, new Labour MP Lisa Forbes can be forgiven for liking antisemitic Facebook posts. #Marr pic.twitter.com/h50DuVZXn6 — The Red Roar (@TheRedRoar) June 9, 2019

My thoughts on Gove, I think it might be value to back him, I'm working on the assumption Tory MPs won't be moved by Gove's cocaine revelations, and things may have moved on by the time it gets to the members. — TSE – Let’s talk about the joy of six ?????? (@TSEofPB) June 9, 2019

