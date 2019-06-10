

Does BoJo’s Trappist strategy speak volumes about his fitness?

So we now know the names of the CON MPs who will be on the first ballot. These are:

Michael Gove

Matt Hancock

Mark Harper

Jeremy Hunt

Sajid Javid

Boris Johnson

Andrea Leadsom

Esther McVey

Dominic Raab

Rory Stewart

All of them bar one have been out today talking incessantly about their hopes and plans whilst at the same time finding a chance to have a dig at the ex-Mayor and odds-on favourite, Johnson. The latter is apparently under strict orders from his team to not say anything publicly. The fear is that he might make a gaffe.

I’m not so sure that this approach can be sustained because he’s going to be attacked and attacked over it. You can see the argument. How can someone who can’t be trusted at this stage be allowed to become PM?

Mike Smithson

