Could it be all history when CON MPs vote on Thursday?

As an ex-newspaperman Michael Gove must know how the media’s attention can easily forget a story and even though it is just 2 days before the MP vote only four national papers are making his admission of taking cocaine their big story.

My guess is that this will be the end of the coverage and his hope that he might be able to stay in the race could just about hold.

His first hurdle, clearly, is getting through the first round and I think that he probably will do that. So far there are much more marginal contenders than he is still in the final 10. Thereafter who knows?

Mike Smithson

