So which ones will survive the first vote?June 13th, 2019
The Tory leadership open thread
CON MP voting in the first round of the leadership contest ended at noon and the result is expected by 1pm. Contenders need to have secured 17 or more votes to get into the next round.
Gove – 37
Hancock – 20
Harper – 10 OUT
Hunt – 43
Javid – 23
BoJo – 114
Leadsom – 11 OUT
McVey – 9 OUT
Raab – 27
Stewart – 19
— Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) June 13, 2019
Johnson moves to a 79% chance on Betfair pic.twitter.com/bqxDRts8iw
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) June 13, 2019
Mike Smithson