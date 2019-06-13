The Tory leadership open thread

CON MP voting in the first round of the leadership contest ended at noon and the result is expected by 1pm. Contenders need to have secured 17 or more votes to get into the next round.

Gove – 37

Hancock – 20

Harper – 10 OUT

Hunt – 43

Javid – 23

BoJo – 114

Leadsom – 11 OUT

McVey – 9 OUT

Raab – 27

Stewart – 19 — Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) June 13, 2019

Johnson moves to a 79% chance on Betfair pic.twitter.com/bqxDRts8iw — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) June 13, 2019

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



