The YouGov CON members poll on previous CON leaders

So it is going to be Johnson and Hunt who will be on the postal ballot of CON members.

To give us an idea of how the current membership view leadership issue I’ve produced the above chart from this month’s YouGov CON members polls.

The most negative rating is given to Heath who arguably led his party to the most significant victory in June 1970 ending the first Wilson government. This was the only occasion in modern times when a party with a workable majority was replaced by another with a workable majority.

Compare that with the ludicrous rating to IDS who totally failed to hold Blair to account during the Iraq war period.

Mike Smithson

