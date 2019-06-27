Hardly gives confidence if there is an early election

With all the focus on the CON leadership we haven’t looked at the official opposition for a while. Well the latest Ipsos-MORI polling gives us a peg.

One thing this pollster has been doing for decades is always asking leader rating questions in its regular political poll. Today’s numbers show just 18% of the sample saying they’re satisfied with the LAB leader and 75% saying they’re not sets something of a record.

These are terrible figures driven partly, I’d suggest, by the fact that the leader has a very different view of Brexit from the vast bulk of LAB voters and MPs. But he’s the leader and wields a lot of power.

On top of that we have the festering row over antisemitism not helped by the latest news about Chris Williamson – the Derby North MP suspended after saying LAB had “given too much ground” in the face of the criticism over antisemitism.

Mike Smithson

