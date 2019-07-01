

Betdata.io

The chart above shows the dramatic impact that last week’s debate have had on the fight for the Democratic nomination to take on Trump at WH2020.

Before the 76 year old former VP, Jo Biden, looked unstoppable and now all the focus is on the two women senators who are seen to have performed best in the two nights of debate.

Meanwhile new YouGov US polling has been published finding that both women were given a 59% rating to the question on who performed best in the two debates. That’s pretty convincing.

My guess is that Biden will still top the nomination polling of Democratic voters but his lead will be nothing like as emphatic as it was before last week. Looking back he showed his age and his vulnerability on how he dealt with issues decades ago.

Democratic voters have overwhelming one objective for next year’s White House race – they want Trump out – and at the moment Harris and Warren look best able to achieve that.

The next debate in a few weeks time might pitch Warren against Harris which.of course, didn’t happen last week.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet