The LDs and Greens can breathe a sigh of relief – LAB’s Brexit fudge to continueJuly 8th, 2019
? In event of general election, Labour’s manifesto position would be:
– negotiate a deal with EU to respect Brexit vote
– any final Labour deal then put back to the people
– ballot paper would have Labour deal vs Remain
CRUCIAL: Labour position would depend on deal negotiated.
— Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) July 8, 2019
This is just an absurd position. How can you negotiate a good deal if the EU knows you will campaign against a bad one? https://t.co/6pPMG9RjZ7
— Aaron Bell (@AaronBell80) July 8, 2019