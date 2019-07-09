Johnson v Hunt – what do you think?July 9th, 2019
Boris will say anything. A very weak, empty performance – but the forces to whom he appeals don’t seem to care. https://t.co/NWy4qCvoaq
— Anthony Glees (@AnthonyGlees) July 9, 2019
I'd say Boris Johnson is clear about what he is trying to achieve; avoid detail, focus on optimism. Jeremy Hunt can't decide whether he is asking questions or making his case.
— tom bradby (@tombradby) July 9, 2019
Tory leadership debate, fuck help us.
— Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) July 9, 2019