Now 6/4 that he’ll go this year

Corbyn is receiving backlash today following last night’s BBC Panorama documentary on Labour anti-Semitism.

And bookmakers have slashed his odds of stepping down – or being pushed – from the party.

Paddy Power make it 6/4 that he leaves Labour this year, in from 4/1, or 8/1 from 16/1 that he is forced to depart before the end of the month.

I am not convinced. Under his leadership he has totally entrenched his position and it is hard to see how he goes of his own accord. Sure the anti-semitism allegations, reinforced by the high profile Panorama programme last night, will make him feel more uncomfortable but I cannot see his aids particularly Seamus Milne allowing any change.

In any case with the talk of an early general election in the air the party doesn’t want to go through a potentially divisive leadership race at the moment.

Mike Smithson

