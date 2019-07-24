New YouGov carried out after Johnson win has the LDs the big gainer

Con 25% (-)

Lab 19% (-2)

Lib Dem 23% (+3)

Brexit 17% (-2)

Green 9% (+1) — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) July 24, 2019

After all the developments in the past couple of days it is good to have some new polling carried out entirely after the announcement of the results in the Lib Dem and Conservative leadership elections.

The numbers are above and will be encouraging to Jo Swinson and very discounting for Labour which sees its share drop to 19%.

Whenever YouGov carry out a poll you get a string of attacks from Labour supporters on social media saying the pollster is pro-Tory. What they cease to highlight is that for the vast majority of its existence YouGov’s president, was Peter Kellner who is was married to a Labour peer and is himself a long standing LAB backer.

The pollster was just one of two to come out of the Euros polling test with its head up high. All the firms apart from Ipsos-MORI overstated by some margin the LAB share and understated the LDs

Mike Smithson

