Team Boris will be very pleased with the way the papers are treating his arrival at number 10 and and his new cabinet. They reflect that he has made a massive impact.

In one sense he is fortunate that the parliamentary summer holiday starts today day and and MPs won’t be back until early September. It was all designed like this to prevent an early vote of confidence.

One of the things about taking over as prime minister is that on your first day or two you at your most powerful. Remember how it was for TMay just 3 years ago. She could do no wrong and got a massive boost in the polls.

She had a honeymoon that that lasted until 2200 on June 8th 2007 when the exit poll came out. My guess is that for Boris it will be much shorter.

A week today there is the Brecon and Radnorshire by election and the other new party leader elected this week, Jo Swinson, is heading there today.

Losing a seat just 8 days after becoming Prime Minister would not be a good electoral start for Mr Johnson whose appeal was that he could reach voters, apparently, that others couldn’t get to.

