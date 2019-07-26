

(And that’s not just party political boasting either!)

Local By-Election Review : July 2019

Votes Cast

Liberal Democrats 8,096 votes (38% +18% on last time) winning 8 seats (+5 on last time)

Conservatives 6,018 votes (28% -10% on last time) winning 2 seats (-4 on last time)

Labour 2,672 votes (12% -9% on last time) winning 1 seat (-2 on last time)

Independent candidates 1,622 votes (8% +3% on last time) winning 1 seat (unchanged on last time)

Plaid Cymru 742 votes (3% +1% on last time) winning 2 seats (+1 on last time)

Local Independent candidates 690 votes (3% -1% on last time) winning 1 seat (unchanged on last time)

Other Parties 623 votes (3% +3% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Green Party 474 votes (2% -1% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

United Kingdom Independence Party 349 votes (2% -5% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Brexit Party 263 votes (1% +1% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Liberal Democrat lead of 2,078 votes (10%) on a swing of 14% from Con to Lib Dem since last time (0.5% from Con to Lab)

GAINS

Liberal Democrats GAIN Trowbridge, Drynham on Wiltshire from Conservative (32% swing from Con to Lib Dem)

Plaid Cymru GAIN Rhondda on Rhondda, Cynon Taff from Labour (16% swing from Lab to Plaid)

Liberal Democrats GAIN Bridlington North on the East Riding of Yorkshire from Conservative (44% swing from Con to Lib Dem)

Liberal Democrats GAIN Brixworth on Daventry from Conservative (28% swing from Con to Lib Dem)

Liberal Democrats GAIN Barnwood on Gloucester from Conservative (11% swing from Con to Lib Dem)

Liberal Democrats GAIN Podsmead on Gloucester from Labour (32% swing from Lab to Lib Dem)

Harry Hayfield




