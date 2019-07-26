A brave move from from BoJo’s fellow Etonian

ITV News has just published the above – one of the first executive acts by Leader of the House, Moggsy.

Maybe I didn’t have the same privileged education but is not this just the sort of thing that is going to open him, and the Johnson regime to ridicule.

For all non-titled male MPs to have Esq after their names is taking us back generations. In my entire career going back to the late 60s I have never used the form nor, as far as I can recall, been addressed in this way. As for demanding that imperial measurement are used it is just crazy.

That this should be his first public act is extraordinary and the fact that ITV news have it suggests that one of his staff thinks so too.

Mike Smithson

