

Ex-Tory, Heidi Allen campaigning for the LDs in Brecon and Radnorshire

With Brecon & Radnorshire voting on Thursday there’s a possibility that Sheffield Hallam could follow soon after

If the betting markets have this right then the Lib Dems look set to gain the Brecon and Radnorshire seat from the Conservatives in the by-election that takes place next Thursday. Some bookies rate their chances at 1/12 so to win £1 you would have to risk £12.

Although the consistency voted Leave at the referendum PC and the Greens have stood aside so the LDs are the only remain contender.

A notable development which might point to something more serious on this final weekend of campaigning is that amongst those campaigning for the LDs was Heidi Allen, the MP for South Cambridgeshire. She, of course was amongst those who quit the Tories earlier in the year and was for a while leader of CHUK.

Meanwhile another by-election possibility for the Lib Dems could be opening up in a seat they held until the last general election. This is Sheffield Hallam where ex leader, Nick Clegg, was MP until he lost it to O’Mara at the last general election. This is a Tweet from the Yorkshire Post.

BREAKING: Disgraced Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara to QUIT the Commons when Parliament reconvenes in Septemberhttps://t.co/0UHuw2JvvJ — The Yorkshire Post (@yorkshirepost) July 27, 2019

O’Mara won the seat for LAB at GE17 although O’Mara is no longer in the party. My guess is that the LDs would fancy their chances here if O’Mara does as the paper is reporting.

