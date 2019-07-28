As well as the voting intention surveys this weekend we have had the first approval ratings from Opinium on Johnson in polling carried out since he entered Number 10. A total of 28% said they approved of the way he was handling his job compared with 31% saying the disapproved. This gives a net figure of minus three.

Opinium carry ask such question every two weeks and have been doing so for at least a decade.

Looking back to July 2016 when TMay was declared CON winner her first Opinium rating had her on a net plus 30%. This declined over time but even by the time she reached GE2017 she was still in positive territory.

Boris starts with negative numbers a factor that doesn’t bode well if there was to be an early general election.

Opinium has also issued the first PM Johnson best PM ratings with Swinson and Farage as option as well as Corbyn.

From @OpiniumResearch Observer poll. Best PM ratings including for the first time Johnson, Swinson and Farage

" Which, if any, do you think would be the best prime minister?"

Johnson 28%

Corbyn 15%

Swinson 12%

Farage 11%

No view 36% — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) July 28, 2019

