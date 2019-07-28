« Plus ça change …..Boris’s first few days have followed TMay’s 2016 footsteps
Johnson’s first net approval ratings are 33 points lower than TMay when she entered Number 10 in 2016

July 28th, 2019

As well as the voting intention surveys this weekend we have had the first approval ratings from Opinium on Johnson in polling carried out since he entered Number 10. A total of 28% said they approved of the way he was handling his job compared with 31% saying the disapproved. This gives a net figure of minus three.

Opinium carry ask such question every two weeks and have been doing so for at least a decade.

Looking back to July 2016 when TMay was declared CON winner her first Opinium rating had her on a net plus 30%. This declined over time but even by the time she reached GE2017 she was still in positive territory.

Boris starts with negative numbers a factor that doesn’t bode well if there was to be an early general election.

Opinium has also issued the first PM Johnson best PM ratings with Swinson and Farage as option as well as Corbyn.

Mike Smithson


