Little change in the betting apart from Sanders moving up 2%

The second round of Democratic nomination debates has once again been split into two because there are so many candidates still in the race who met the organisers qualification rules.

This means that not all the front runners were on stage together and last night we were without Joe Biden who leads in the polls and Kamala Harris who currently leads in the betting.

At the next debate in September the qualifying levels on polling and fundraising have been made harder and it looks as though there will only be then 10 participating.

I didn’t stay up and have not watched the debate in full but this verdict of Taegan Goddard of Politicalwire reflects what many commentators are saying.

“Overall, the clear winners were Warren and Sanders. Both fought for their ideas rather than attack each other. It’s unlikely either lost any ground, to others or to each other. Even more important, they offered an optimism for Democrats in a way the other candidates didn’t. Warren summed up this optimistic message in a brilliant response to Delaney: “I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for.”

The second part of the July debate tonight sees Kamala Harris up against Joe Biden. It will be the latter’s performance that the media will be focusing on. He cannot appear so lacklustre as he did in the first debate in June.

