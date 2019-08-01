Biden was probably the debate “winner”

There’ve been big movements in the WH2020 Democratic nomination betting following last night’s second part of the latest round of debates including Biden and Kamala Harris.

Unlike the first debate in June when Harris launched effectively herself with a biting attack on 76 year old Biden this time there was no repetition and she herself came under sharp fire.

A month ago Harris got to a near 40% chance on the Betfair exchange which as I write (0635 BST)is now about 25%. Biden now just has the edge with Elizabeth Warren very close as well.

As to the debate this was the verdict of Political Wire’s Taegan Goddard

As the clear frontrunner, Biden was the focus of sometimes fierce attacks by Harris and many others. For the most part, he handled himself well. In the first debate, it felt like Biden might have been holding himself back, trying to show the discipline he’s often accused of lacking. Tonight, he relied on his political instincts again. But while I think Biden won the debate, it wasn’t decisive. He did what he had to do to maintain his frontrunner status, but he gained little ground. Harris, as the other top tier candidate, took on her share of attacks too. But she was often unsteady and her tone was quite different from the first debate. She focused more on attacking and less on connecting with voters. As a result, she came across much less likeable this time around.

I don’t quite see where Harris goes from here. Biden is still there and, of course, there’s Elizabeth Warren who has yet to face the former Vice President on the debate stage. As to the longer shots in the betting Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard probably did best.

This battle is wide open and will continue to absorb us.

Mike Smithson

