Just released on the YouGov website today is the above poll commissioned by the People’s Vote in the 20 most marginal Tory seats where the Lib Dems are the main challenger.

As can be seen the Lib Dems just have the edge of just one percent ahead The interesting figure is the 11% LAB share and my guess is that that would be squeezed very tightly in a general election in places where the Lib Dems would be the main challengers to the Tory incumbents.

Given that we might only be weeks away from a General Election we should expect a lot more surveys like this.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet