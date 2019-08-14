It's confirmed. LD leader, Jo 'Swinson, has just sent this message out about Sarah Woolston MP pic.twitter.com/v8Keyi7I3F — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) August 14, 2019

Wollaston, a local GP, first came to prominence when she won a full postal open primary ahead of GE2010 to be the CON candidate for Totnes. Partly of who she is and the manner of her selection she was never afraid to take positions that did no follow the party line.

When she was part of the first Tory group to switch to TIG it wasn’t a surprise. That was in February and there’s been speculation since that the LDs might become her home.

This is clearly a big boost to Jo Swinson who has only been party leader for a few weeks.

What is clear is Wollaston won’t be the last.

