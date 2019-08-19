2/n There were *a lot* of very expensive pledges in his speech:

– Free university tuition

– Renationalisation of key industries

– "Ending austerity" i.e. major increases in day-to-day spending How will this all be paid for? — David Herdson (@DavidHerdson) August 19, 2019

4/n There is a lot of work to be done / explained in Labour's policies – are they up to doing so? Can they explain, simply, what "[We'll] give the workforce a 10% stake in large companies; paying a dividend of as much as £500 a year to each employee" means in practice? — David Herdson (@DavidHerdson) August 19, 2019

One thing very, very clear – Corbyn and his advisors are completely spooked by Boris's optimism schtick. They can see that their project rests on hating what British society has become, and could be presented as very negative. — Theo Barclay (@theo_barclay) August 19, 2019



